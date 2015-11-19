Why you should buy my house: Wantagh Colonial

Sellers: Karen and Frank Giglio

Address: 3376 Edgerton Ave., Wantagh

Asking price: $679,000

The basics: A three-bedroom, 1½-bath Colonial on a 100-by-157-foot lot

The competition: A three-bedroom, 1½-bath Colonial on a 55-by-100-foot lot on Hannington Avenue is listed for $509,999.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom, three-bath split-level on a 65-by-125-foot lot on Andrews Place sold Aug. 11 for $670,000.

Taxes: $12,871 ($11,442 with STAR)

Time on the market: Since June 18

Listing agent: Tony Smith, SAS Real Estate, Wantagh, 516-781-5050

Why it’s for sale: Karen, 62, a retired nursery-school teacher, and Frank, 63, who is retired from the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Maspeth, where he was president, say they are moving to Florida.

The Giglios’ home is about 1,800 square feet and has an attached two-car garage. Karen Giglio says:

“I love this house. It’s a very charming, old-fashioned home, very cozy and warm. The living room runs the length of the house and has a wall of knotty pine and a wood-burning fireplace. The main level is mostly hardwood floors.

"The second floor is carpeted over hardwood floors. We have a den that is 16 by 20 feet off the living room. It’s sunny and warm and has its own thermostat. There’s a half-bath off the den. From the kitchen you can look into the den, a great sightline if your kids are playing in there. . . .

"The vinyl siding and roof are about 8 years old. The main bathroom was renovated five years ago with new tile, new flooring and new fixtures. . . . The property is large, and we’re set back off the street.

"When the kids were young, we had an aboveground pool and a swing set in the backyard and the kids could still play baseball. We’ve had parties of 50 to 60 people back there. We also have a Jacuzzi tub on the patio. The breezeway in the front is one of my favorite parts of the house.”