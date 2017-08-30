Why you should buy my Massapequa Park condo

Seller Cheryl Krohn

Address 101 Southgate Circle, Massapequa Park

Asking price $659,000

The basics A three-bedroom 2½-bath condominium in the Southgate condominium complex

The competition A similar size unit in the same complex is listed for $529,000.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Nearest recent sale A similar size unit in the same complex sold April 7 for $521,000.

Taxes with no exemptions $11,475 plus monthly common charge of $441

Time on the market Since May 19

Listing agent Rhoda Nadell, Signature Premier Properties, Merrick, 516-659-4180

Why she’s selling it Cheryl, 66, a retired phone company employee, says she’s downsizing to the two-bedroom unit next door.

Cheryl Krohn’s 1,700-square-foot unit shows like a model with glossy floors, a large deck and cathedral ceilings. Cheryl says:

“I love not having to do anything on the outside. The snow is cleared from the driveway and the walkway, right to the front door. The lawns are cut and the grass kept green . . . It’s like living in a park. There are trees and two ponds with fountains. It’s just gorgeous. There’s a clubhouse with a gym and an outdoor pool . . . My unit has an open concept, so the living room, kitchen and dining area share the same space. This unit, called an extended Dover, has extra space in the back of the living room with a nice fireplace and windows on either side plus a skylight, which makes it very bright and airy. From the kitchen, living room or dining room you can look out to a beautiful pond. All the rooms except the kitchen and bathrooms have hardwood floors including the stairway. The kitchen has a nice island with a breakfast bar, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and wood cabinetry. Everyone’s friendly here and there are functions at the clubhouse that you can participate in or not. Also, there’s no age restriction. We have people of all ages here. It’s a great place to live.”