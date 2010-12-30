Why you should buy our house in Bohemia

Sellers. Donna and Michael Doner

Address. 6 Cedar Ct., Bohemia

Asking price. $679,990

The competition. Similar-size homes in the Connetquot school district are listed between $369,000 and $799,000.

Recent sale in the area. A four-bedroom Victorian on Wall Street sold in November for $587,000.

Taxes. $12,848

On the market since. November

Listing agent. Lisa Hendrickson, Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Sayville, 631-589-8500.

Why it's for sale. "We're ready for a change," says Donna, 40, noting she and her husband, Michael, 41, would like to relocate to Sayville or Oakdale. The couple have three children, Madison, 13, Mackenzie, 11, and Michael, 5.

"People think I'm crazy. I have a big house in a cul-de-sac with a pool, but my heart is in Sayville," says Donna, who works for a nurse practitioner and as a pharmacy technician at CVS. She and Michael, an electrician, bought this 10-room Colonial in 2001 when it was brand new. The layout includes a spacious eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an oversized den with a fireplace. These two areas tend to be popular for family gatherings, Donna said.

There is a dining room and five bedrooms, including the master suite. There are a total of 2½ bathrooms. Amenities include central air conditioning, a central vacuum system, a full basement and a two-car garage with new doors.

Since moving in, the couple have made several enhancements. "We did a lot of work to the house. We put in wood floors and granite countertops in the kitchen . . . I had a woman come in to do some faux painting," Donna says. "She painted fairies and clouds in one room and airplanes in another . . . We put in the pool - it's Roman style and heated and is surrounded by pavers. We also had the yard professionally landscaped."