Why you should buy their 3-bedroom house in Southold
Sellers Rob and Nancie Albertson
Address 2330 Brigantine Dr., Southold
Asking price $669,000
The basics A three-bedroom, 2½-bath house on a 0.46-acre lot
The competition A similar size home on Lighthouse Lane is listed for $649,900.
Nearest recent sale A home on Brigantine Drive sold Feb. 10 for $490,000.
Taxes with no exemptions $7,781 plus $150 annual HOA dues
Time on the market Since April 20
Listing agent Nicholas Planamento, Town & Country Real Estate, Mattituck, 631-948-0143
Why it’s for sale Rob, 68, a retired government employee, and Nancie, 69, who is retired from the New York State criminal court system, say they want to downsize and split their time between living in Florida and traveling in their motor home.
The Albertsons’ 2,100-square-foot house was built in 1975. Rob talks about features that could appeal to recreation-minded, energy-efficiency enthusiasts or second-home weekenders:
“There’s common space that runs the width of the rear of the house. When you’re in the kitchen, you can look through the kitchen, the dining area and into the family room and fireplace. We spend most of our time in the family room, where a coal stove heats the home. We don’t use any oil. It’s cleaner than any hot air system. There’s a separate living room and a formal dining room. We renovated our kitchen in 2010 with new cabinetry and quartz counters. There’s radiant heat flooring in the kitchen, dining area and first-floor bathroom. . . . We have a king-size bed in our master bedroom, plus a dressing area and a walk-in closet. We have solar panels. . . . We’re in an HOA in the Harbor Lights community, which comes with rights to a private Peconic Bay beach. . . . We raised our daughter here and have wonderful memories in this home. A bonus is a detached 30-by-45-foot building where we store our motor home, but could be great for boat owners or car collectors.”