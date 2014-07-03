Why you should buy their house in Center Moriches

Sellers: Susan Schuler and Curt Stork

Address: 17 Beachfern Rd., Center Moriches

Asking price: $474,900

The basics: A four-bedroom, three-bath expanded ranch on a private, wooded .63-acre lot

The competition: A four-bedroom, 3½-bath expanded ranch on Orchard Neck Road is listed for $499,900.

Recent sale in the area: A two-bedroom ranch on the same street sold Dec. 23 for $257,500.

Taxes: $7,335

Time on the market: Since mid-March

Listing agent: Rosemarie Bodkin, Belzak & Bodkin Realty Corp., Patchogue, 631-758-0557

Why it’s for sale: Susan, 47, is an attorney and her husband, Curt, 47, is a sales manager. His company is relocating them to Pennsylvania.

Schuler and Stork’s property is private yet close to happenings on Main Street. Schuler says of the house:

“We were selling an 18th century home in Pennsylvania and thought we would never find a unique home ... until we saw this one. We immediately fell in love with ... the long driveway, the beautiful gardens and this New England-style home. ... The front of the house is a wall of windows with a glass door. ... We love the open floor plan. ... The front door opens to the deck and the double French doors to the brick patio. ... It has the feel of an English garden. ... There’s ivy all around. ... We modernized the kitchen. ... We have a dual fuel] Bertazzoni stove . ... We put a wood-burning stove in the living room. ... The three ceiling fans circulate warm air in the winter and are really wonderful in the summer. ... There’s a lot of wainscoting and crown molding. ... The bathroom with the claw-foot tub has an old-fashioned toilet with the tank near the ceiling with a pull chain.”