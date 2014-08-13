Why you should buy their house in Cold Spring Harbor
Sellers: Katherine and Marc Dattoma
Address: 35 Grove St., Cold Spring Harbor
Asking price: $869,000
The basics: A three-bedroom, three-bath expanded cape on a 0.17-acre lot.
The competition: A three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on Main Street is listed for $729,000.
Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Grove Street sold May 12, 2014, for $935,000.
Taxes: $9,043
Time on the market: Since May 27, 2014.
Listing agent: The Dattomas are selling on their own and can be reached at 631-367-3540.
Why it’s for sale: Katherine, 58, and Marc, 66, a real estate appraiser, say they want to transition to retirement and move to a small farm near family in Virginia. Their expanded Cape is deceiving from the street. What looks like a cozy cottage actually is a nearly 2,000-square-foot home. Katherine says:
“There are so many things I love about this home. We’ve expanded and updated quite a bit . . . We took a small cottage and . . . retained the charm and, I think, improved it and made it into a . . . comfortable family home. We added the front porch and a master-bedroom suite over the family room. We replaced all the windows with Anderson tilt-ins. We really improved the flow for entertaining . . . . We’ve done a lot of landscaping, too . . . perennials and a blueberry bush and brick paths. . . . I love the community. . . . It’s such a wonderful location. The school district is tops. It’s a dead-end street, so there’s not a lot of traffic. . . . The community has a private beach and a fabulous new library. . . . The house is much roomier than it appears. It looks like a cottage from the front, but it’s surprisingly roomy once you get inside.”