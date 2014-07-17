Why you should buy their house in East Islip

Seller: Mark Petzolt

Address: 118 Shinnecock Lane, East Islip

Asking price: $549,999

The basics: A four-bedroom, three-bath farm ranch on a .46-acre lot furnished with a whole-house propane generator

The competition: A four-bedroom, three-bath Colonial on Menasha Lane is listed for $559,000.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom ranch on Menasha Lane sold May 1 for $410,000.

Taxes: $14,032

Time on the market: On and off since last July

Listing agent: Kathleen Battaglia, Coldwell Banker Residential, Huntington, 631-673-6800

Why it’s for sale: Petzolt, 66, a retired LIRR supervisor, and his wife, Sydell Marks, 66, a retired teacher, are downsizing and say they want to move to a condo.

There’s a stately wrought-iron fence and hedge in front of this Adirondack-style farm ranch on a .46-acre lot. Petzolt says:

“We love the kitchen the best. We have wood floors, lots of granite counter space. . . . There’s a Viking six-burner stove. . . . Because the kitchen is so big, we have two sinks, one near the stove and one near the refrigerator and dishwasher. We have a wood-burning stove in the kitchen. . . . Guests congregate in the kitchen and the living room. The living room is immense . . . 25-by-30 feet with a cathedral ceiling. . . . The master bedroom and baths are on the first floor. And there’s a fireplace in there, too. . . . We have central vacuuming and central air-conditioning. . . . We have a four-car garage . . . two behind two. . . . We keep three cars there, and there’s room for a workshop. . . . The asphalt driveway . . . with cobblestone edging is new. . . . We are on a quiet, dead-end street. All the neighbors chip in, and we put American flags on all the light posts.”