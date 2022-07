Sellers: Anthony and Kate Trani

Address: 60 Willow St., Garden City

Asking price: $769,000

The basics: A three-bedroom, 2½-bath Tudor on a 50-by-100-foot lot

The competition: A Colonial on Poplar Street is listed for $719,000.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Tudor on Locust Street sold in mid-February for $888,000.

Taxes: $15,249

Time on the market: Since March 10

Listing agent: Kimberly Bullis-Byrd, Coldwell Banker Residential, Huntington, 631-806-5439

Why it’s for sale: Anthony, 43, and Kate, 41, each own private businesses, and they say they’re moving to San Francisco to expand Kate’s executive search business.

The Tranis bought their 2,000-square-foot home in 2004 from the owner of a construction business who used the residence to showcase his houses' architectural details, including seven layers of molding in the dining room and exterior crown molding along the roof.

Kate says: "The first time I walked into the house, it was jaw-dropping .?.?. There isn’t a room in the house that doesn’t have molding .?.?. Whoever did the tiling was an absolute artist .?.?. They had to work around the molding. Everywhere there is tile, there is radiant heating .?.?.?. The neighborhood is incredibly perfect for a young family. There are many kids, and there are no play dates on this block -- everyone just goes out and plays.”

Anthony says: “Garden City is really family oriented, which is what we were looking for, and we got everything plus more. We were completely taken at how welcoming the neighbors were .?.?. The living room is the best room in the house .?.?. There’s tons of molding and details in the house that you don’t see in normal homes .?.?. There’s wainscoting in the kitchen, den, bathroom and entire basement, and there’s hardwood floors throughout .?.?. We’re almost like caretakers of this house. When the owner handed over the keys to the house, it was like handing over the keys to the castle.”