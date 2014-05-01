ClassifiedsReal Estate

Why you should buy their house in Nissequogue

Jerry and Gayle Loughran have put their Nissequogue house on...

Jerry and Gayle Loughran have put their Nissequogue house on the market for $799,000 in May 2014. The family showed the front porch and its swing on April 25, 2014, with twin daughters Kaitlyn, left, and Brianna, 10. Credit: Danielle Finkelstein

By Ann Smukler

Sellers: Jerry and Gayle Loughran

Address: 1 Steepbank Rd., Nissequogue

Asking price: $799,000

The basics: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on 2.69 acres.

The competition: A Colonial on Woodcutters Path is listed for $1,199,000.

Recent sale in the area: A ranch on Old Mill Road sold April 11 for $350,000.

Taxes: $19,563

Time on the market: Since Feb. 25

Listing agent: Marianne Koke, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty,
St. James, 631-584-6600.

Why it’s for sale: Jerry, 54, an engineer, his wife, Gayle, 55, and their twin daughters are relocating to Florida.

The Loughrans’ 2,700-square-foot home was built in 1963. It is on a wooded lot with in-ground sprinklers and plenty of property to explore. Jerry says of the house:
“We really like spending time in the den. We have a stone fireplace with a wood pellet insert. We have a beautiful master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with an overflow Jacuzzi tub. We have a separate open shower that has no walls. And there’s radiant heat in the floor.

It was fairly turnkey when we bought it and in beautiful condition. We redid the den, overlaying the brick fireplace with stone. We put in Pergo flooring and closets in the basement and a separate cedar closet. We boxed out an area for a small workshop.

We really focused on the outside. We set in some stones, put up a treehouse. We have a zip line in the front yard for our daughters. It’s not steeply pitched. The front porch is Douglas fir, about 40 by 14 feet, with beautiful views of the water until about May.”

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?