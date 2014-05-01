Why you should buy their house in Nissequogue
Sellers: Jerry and Gayle Loughran
Address: 1 Steepbank Rd., Nissequogue
Asking price: $799,000
The basics: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on 2.69 acres.
The competition: A Colonial on Woodcutters Path is listed for $1,199,000.
Recent sale in the area: A ranch on Old Mill Road sold April 11 for $350,000.
Taxes: $19,563
Time on the market: Since Feb. 25
Listing agent: Marianne Koke, Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty,
St. James, 631-584-6600.
Why it’s for sale: Jerry, 54, an engineer, his wife, Gayle, 55, and their twin daughters are relocating to Florida.
The Loughrans’ 2,700-square-foot home was built in 1963. It is on a wooded lot with in-ground sprinklers and plenty of property to explore. Jerry says of the house:
“We really like spending time in the den. We have a stone fireplace with a wood pellet insert. We have a beautiful master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a large bathroom with an overflow Jacuzzi tub. We have a separate open shower that has no walls. And there’s radiant heat in the floor.
It was fairly turnkey when we bought it and in beautiful condition. We redid the den, overlaying the brick fireplace with stone. We put in Pergo flooring and closets in the basement and a separate cedar closet. We boxed out an area for a small workshop.
We really focused on the outside. We set in some stones, put up a treehouse. We have a zip line in the front yard for our daughters. It’s not steeply pitched. The front porch is Douglas fir, about 40 by 14 feet, with beautiful views of the water until about May.”