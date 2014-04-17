Why you should buy their house in Rocky Point

Sellers: Manny and Anne Giuffre

Address: 39 Merritts Path, Rocky Point

Asking price: $439,999

The basics: A five-bedroom, 2½-bath center-hall Colonial on .52 acre

The competition: A similar-size Colonial on Hallock Lane is listed for $425,000.

Recent sale in the area: A ranch around the corner sold Oct. 28 for $310,000.

Taxes: $12,976

Time on the market: On and off since 2012

Listing agent: Dina Powers, Coach Realtors, Mount Sinai, 631-612-1954

Why it’s for sale: Manny, 77, who is retired from the insurance industry, and Anne, 79, who used to own a boutique, say they want to downsize. They plan to stay in the area.

The Giuffres bought their 2,800-square-foot center hall Colonial new in 2002. Manny talks about the home:

“The house has four bedrooms and an office, which could be another bedroom. We spend most of the time in the den, which has a nice fireplace. We have a very nice master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a very big master bath with a Jacuzzi and separate shower. We have central air conditioning, a central vacuum system and a central alarm system with fire and carbon monoxide [detection].

Both the formal living room and formal dining room are very big. And we have white wood floors that could be re-stained. The entry area, the kitchen, the hall, the laundry room and the office all have the same large, upgraded ceramic tile flooring. We have a nice 20-by-12-foot deck off the family room.

We have every upgrade possible .?.?. an architectural roof, two-car garage, eight-car driveway. There are 48 high hats throughout the house .?.?. The bathrooms all have upgraded tile and fixtures. The kitchen has 42-inch cabinets. There’s complete privacy in the back.”