Sellers: Greg and Linda Bonasera

Address: 1 Sycamore Dr., Stony Brook

Asking price: $489,000

The basics: A five-bedroom, four-bath Colonial on a .40-acre lot

The competition: A five-bedroom, 4½-bath Colonial on Stony Brook Road is listed for $589,000.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Stratton Lane sold Feb. 14 for $457,500.

Taxes: $13,260

Time on the market: Since Dec. 27

Listing agent: Linda Stowell, Coach Realtors, Port Jefferson, 631-680-5210.

Why it’s for sale: Greg, 58, a chiropractor, and Linda, 54, a preschool teacher’s assistant, say they want to downsize now that their two sons are off to college.

Between the main living area, the in-ground pool, the professional space and the accessory apartment, the Bonaseras’ property in Stony Brook could be considered a compound. Greg talks about it:

“It’s very private, overlooking the Strathmore Park, which .?.?. has everything, including a walking trail .?.?. The house has a spacious open-floor plan. We’ve hosted many large parties with 50 to 70 guests. It’s very roomy .?.?. There’s a tranquil, comfortable den with a fireplace .?.?. It has a great professional space .?.?. And there’s a one-bedroom apartment, with a new kitchen, a living room with a dining room and a new bathroom with ceramic tile walls and floors and new fixtures.

"The income from the apartment pays the taxes .?.?. We have a Trex deck and an L-shaped gunite pool with a new gas heater .?.?. There’s an extra-large shed .?.?. We updated our kitchen, five bathrooms and the electrical panel. We replaced all the windows, siding and roofing and the oil burner and hot water heater. We did a new AC system just six months ago .?.?. It’s really in turnkey condition."