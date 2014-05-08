Why you should buy their house in Syosset

Sellers: Diane and Michael Parenti

Address: 250 Berry Hill Rd., Syosset

Asking price: $899,000

The basics: A four-bedroom, 4½-bath farm ranch built in 1947 on 1 acre

The competition: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Hickman Court is listed for $995,000.

Recent sale in the area: A five-bedroom Colonial on Ryan Street sold March 31 for $900,000.

Taxes: $19,997

Time on the market: Since April 2

Listing agent: The Parentis are selling on their own and can be reached at 516-375-2431.

Why it’s for sale: With two of their three boys off to college, Diane, 48, a purchasing specialist, and Michael, 49, a financial planner and stockbroker, say they want to downsize. Diane says about the house:

“I love the large property and the house itself. . . . I love that it’s not cookie cutter. . . . There’s an open floor plan, and yet there are a lot of rooms we can retreat to. It has a separate dining room, a separate office and a separate parlor. . . . There are two wood-burning fireplaces, one in the family room and one in the parlor. . . .

"In January, we redid the kitchen with granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and cherry cabinetry. We’ve redone three bathrooms with granite and ceramic tile. . . . We have Trex decking off the kitchen. . . . We have a semi-inground pool with decking. There’s a separate slate patio off the parlor through French doors. . . .

"There are two staircases . . . one goes from the family room to two bedrooms and a bathroom. The other goes from the foyer to our master bedroom and bathroom. It’s very unusual. . . . and makes for such a private quiet area . . . There’s also a bedroom on the main floor, which has its own bathroom with walk-in shower and built-in seat."