Sellers: Linda and Joe Parent

Address: 2124 Cypress St., Wantagh

Asking price: $599,999

The basics: A three-bedroom, two-bath Colonial on a 75-by-100-foot lot

The competition: A five-bedroom, four-bath high-ranch on Beech Street is listed for $549,999.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom, two-bath Cape on Cypress Street closed in early December for $480,000.

Taxes: $15,861

Time on the market: Since March 8

Listing agent: The Parents are selling their home on their own; call them at 516-679-7988

Why it’s for sale: Linda, 59, a teacher at Wantagh Elementary School, and Joe, 61, a horticultural inspector, say they are downsizing.

The Parents bought their 2,700- square-foot home eight years ago after admiring it during walks through the neighborhood. Linda says:

“The house combines the elegance of the past with the modern amenities people look for in a new home. It has a really good open floor plan that accommodates big gatherings .?.?. We’ve had a wedding and a double bridal shower here.

We can accommodate about 60 adults in the house .?.?. There’s a hot tub is in the downstairs bathroom. It’s wonderful in the winter. There’s a skylight, and the room has a beach mural .?.?. The bathroom is very large .?.?. The outside also has a unique look. It’s not shaped like most other houses. It has a picket fence and very nice landscaping .?.?. We have a beautiful in-ground pool. My kids call it the resort house .?.?. with an in-ground pool, a brick paver patio and back porch that overlooks it all .?.?. We redid the second-floor bathroom .?.?. Last year, we put in central air-conditioning .?.?. We put in stainless-steel appliances a year and a half ago. There’s a home office on the first floor .?.?. The house has stained wood base molding. We converted the fireplace to gas. And one of the nicest features is the laundry chute that goes from the second floor to the basement .?.?. The neighborhood is lovely. It’s a secluded block."