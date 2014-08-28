Why you should buy their house in Mount Sinai
Sellers: Kevin and Catherine Jones
Address: 3 Sunken Valley Rd., Mount Sinai
Asking price: $889,990
The basics: A four-bedroom, four-bathroom Postmodern on .79 acre
The competition: A five-bedroom, 3½-bath Contemporary around the corner is listed for $829,990.
Recent sale in the area: A five-bedroom, 4½-bath Colonial on Little Harbor Road sold June 3 for $700,000.
Taxes: $19,332
Time on the market: Since June 6
Listing agent: Barbara Tenzler, Century 21 North End Realty, St. James, 631-724-8500
Why it’s for sale: Catherine, 58, and Kevin, 55, who own a home health care agency, say their daughter has graduated from college, and they want to downsize.
Luxury living is what the Joneses’ 3,500-square-foot home is all about. The finely appointed house was built in 2000, and the couple has owned it since 2003. Catherine says:
“I love the kitchen and the formal dining room. The formal dining room has a fireplace . . . We added the dining room fireplace and columns in the dining room and living room . . . It’s a great house for entertaining. We’ve hosted many parties . . . The pool and cabana make it like you’re on vacation. . . . The cabana has granite countertops and a refrigerator. The pool is gunite, and we put in a concrete wall with a stone facing . . . The landscaping we did ourselves with help from a landscaping company . . . There’s a putting green by the pool and cabana that we like to use . . . Our yard was featured in a magazine in 2007 . . . There are coffered ceilings in the den . . . The neighborhood is very quiet. We’re on a cul-de-sac . . . The basement is finished with a full bathroom and a gym.”