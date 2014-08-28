Why you should buy their house in Mount Sinai

Sellers: Kevin and Catherine Jones

Address: 3 Sunken Valley Rd., Mount Sinai

Asking price: $889,990

The basics: A four-bedroom, four-bathroom Postmodern on .79 acre

The competition: A five-bedroom, 3½-bath Contemporary around the corner is listed for $829,990.

Get the latest Long Island real estate news Find out where to buy, what sold in your neighborhood and much more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Recent sale in the area: A five-bedroom, 4½-bath Colonial on Little Harbor Road sold June 3 for $700,000.

Taxes: $19,332

Time on the market: Since June 6

Listing agent: Barbara Tenzler, Century 21 North End Realty, St. James, 631-724-8500

Why it’s for sale: Catherine, 58, and Kevin, 55, who own a home health care agency, say their daughter has graduated from college, and they want to downsize.

Luxury living is what the Joneses’ 3,500-square-foot home is all about. The finely appointed house was built in 2000, and the couple has owned it since 2003. Catherine says:

“I love the kitchen and the formal dining room. The formal dining room has a fireplace . . . We added the dining room fireplace and columns in the dining room and living room . . . It’s a great house for entertaining. We’ve hosted many parties . . . The pool and cabana make it like you’re on vacation. . . . The cabana has granite countertops and a refrigerator. The pool is gunite, and we put in a concrete wall with a stone facing . . . The landscaping we did ourselves with help from a landscaping company . . . There’s a putting green by the pool and cabana that we like to use . . . Our yard was featured in a magazine in 2007 . . . There are coffered ceilings in the den . . . The neighborhood is very quiet. We’re on a cul-de-sac . . . The basement is finished with a full bathroom and a gym.”