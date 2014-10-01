Why you should buy their house in Northport

Sellers: John and Beatrice Lonigro

Address: 2 Fleet Ct., Northport

Asking price $869,000

The basics: A five-bedroom, four-bath farm ranch on a 1.1-acre lot

The competition: A five-bedroom, 4½-bath Contemporary on Porpoise Court is listed for $999,900.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom, 3½-bath Colonial on Clipper Drive sold in March for $830,000.

Taxes: $19,556

Time on the market: Since June 2012

Listing agent: The Lonigros are selling their home on their own and can be reached at 516-480-4130.

Why it’s for sale: John, 72, a hairstylist, and his wife, Beatrice, 71, a retired aesthetician, say the house has become too much and they will probably find something smaller in Florida.

The home was built in 1968. They bought it a year later and raised three children there. John Lonigro says:

“The location is amazing. I can walk one block to Asharoken Beach, where I can kayak or swim. . . . I like the layout of the home. I turned the garage into an enormous den with a wet bar and fireplace. The fireplace opening is 14 feet wide and 4 feet high. It’s gas-operated. . . . We have four huge windows in the den. . . . We updated the kitchen about 10 years ago and bumped out the front about 6 feet. . . . Behind the kitchen is a big Florida room with eight 5-foot-tall casement windows. . . . There’s a lounge area in one end of the dining room. . . . Three bedrooms are on the first floor and two are on the second. . . . The backyard has three patios, one has a natural gas barbecue. . . . The pool is 20 by 40 feet and free-form. . . . There’s a stone wall around the patio near the pool. There’s a 20-by-35-foot barn for storage with an upstairs. . . . It’s only one block either way to water. . . . It’s a 15-minute walk to the village.”