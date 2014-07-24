Why you should buy their house in Patchogue

Sellers: Diane and Mike Keil

Address: 72 Patchogue Ave., Patchogue

Asking price: $312,500

The basics: A three-bedroom, 1½-bath Colonial on a 60-by-100-foot lot

The competition: A three-bedroom Colonial on Risley Road is listed for $274,900.

Recent sale in the area: A four-bedroom, two-bath ranch on Sherman Street sold May 27 for $265,000.

Taxes: $9,126

Time on the market: Since April

Listing agent: Arlene Shaffer, Century 21 Princeton Properties, Bayport, 631-363-0071

Why it’s for sale: Diane, 68, a retired graphic designer, and Mike, 68, a retired National Grid electric service supervisor, say they have bought a condo in Blue Point.

The interior decorating, done by Diane, looks very professional. She says the custom window treatments and the lighting fixtures are staying with the home. She adds:

“It’s very warm and inviting. ... We have an open floor plan. The living room opens into the extended kitchen, and people seem to congregate around the island. We have granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. The kitchen is 6 years old. ... The house is great for entertaining. From the kitchen, where we spend the most time, you can go through French doors to a large deck. ... We have central air. ... There are high hats throughout the first floor and a built-in sound system. ... The three bedrooms and closets are large.

The bathroom up there is 3 years old. ... We have a custom laundry room we did five years ago, with built-in cabinets and a new front-load washer and dryer, and lots of storage. ... We raised our two children here. There were plenty of kids to play with, and we could walk our kids to and from grade school."