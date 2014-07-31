Why you should buy their Merrick house

Sellers: Paul and Linda Weinberg

Address: 2065 Illona Lane, Merrick

Asking price: $494,000

The basics: A three-bedroom, 2½-bath high-ranch on a 60-by-100-foot lot

The competition: A four-bedroom, 2½-bath splanch on Ellen Drive is listed for $579,000.

Recent sale in the area: A similar-size house on the same street sold June 9, 2014, for $473,000.

Taxes: $11,631

Time on the market: On and off since November

Listing agent: Louise Pitlake, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Merrick, 516-623-2253

Why it’s for sale: Linda, 74, a retired Adelphi University librarian, and her husband, Paul, 77, who is retired from the construction business, say they’re planning to move to Florida.

There are convenient extras in the house the Weinbergs are selling after 48 years, including remote-controlled window shades, an intercom system and dimmers and three-way switches on many fixtures.

Linda says: “The house is very bright and airy. When the kids moved out, we ... combined two bedrooms into a master-bedroom suite. There’s a beautiful walk-in closet ... and a large master bath with a whirlpool tub and a separate shower. We put in two sinks and made it very comfortable for us ... We have large Andersen windows throughout so the house is bright ...

"Our kitchen was redone about six years ago. We put in maple cabinets and the most beautiful blue granite from Brazil ... We have a formal dining room and a formal living room ... In the den, we have a brick wall and a wood-burning fireplace ... We have a 10-by-18-foot deck off the kitchen ... The neighborhood is beautiful.”