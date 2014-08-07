Why you should buy their house in Northport

Sellers: Kathleen and Charles Young

Address: 25 Vause St., Northport

Asking price: $459,000

The basics: A three-bedroom, two-bath vaulted cape on a .19-acre lot

The competition: A Colonial on Waterside Road is listed for $449,000.

Recent sale in the area: A 3-bedroom, 2½-bath Colonial on Layne Way sold June 24 for $479,000.

Taxes: $7,697

Time on the market: Since May 21

Listing agent: The Youngs are representing themselves through Clickit Realty and can be reached at 631-375-0581.

Why it's for sale: Kathleen, 71, a retired real estate broker, and Charles, 78, a retired curator of Long Island history at Queens Borough Public Library System, say they are planning to move to a retirement community on Long Island.

There's a lot of space tucked into the vaulted cape the Youngs have owned for 15 years. Amenities include central air-conditioning, an in-ground sprinkler system and a wood-burning fireplace. Kathleen says:

“We love the surroundings here. We're in this enclave of beautiful woods. ... The back part of the property is all woods ... serenity and privacy galore. From the master bedroom window — we have a big bay window — we wake up every morning to the deliciousness of nature. We don't have to get up. It's just there. It's a paradise....

“I'm an active gardener.... We have a beautiful multilevel deck that overlooks the back garden and the woods beyond that. We never leave Long Island to vacation. Everyone comes to us.... In the summertime, we spend a lot of time on the deck. The house affords a tremendous amount of space. We have eight rooms — a formal dining room and a big eat-in kitchen. On the same level, I have an office, which is a third bedroom."