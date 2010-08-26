Window shopping: Glass houses with million $ views

Everyone knows the one thing people who live in glass houses shouldn't do: lose the number of their window washer. Otherwise, it's pretty much all good, say homeowners who have made windows a major part of their living experience.

"It's the main reason we bought the house," says Bob Mallia, owner of a Bellmore home that offers a view of the Great South Bay worthy of a 3-D movie. "We're summer people, and we're sun people. The southern exposure here is wonderful."

Real estate agents say having a structure with lots of glass exposure sometimes limits the type of buyer, but generally people are delighted with lots of windows.

"There's nothing like having a view when you walk around a house," says Donna Suneja of Keller Williams Realty of Greater Nassau. "It brings the outdoors inside, and it's especially nice during long winters."

One of the features Anne Abeles says she liked about her home when it was built in Roslyn Estates a half-century ago by George Nelson - one of the founders of American Modernism - was his use of light. And one of the ways he displayed it was with 18 windows, each 4 by 8 feet. Abeles says the effect is "to . . . marry the outer with the inner space, something that makes the home almost seem like a treehouse."

For Marie Gallo in Lattingtown, gazing out her windows onto the Long Island Sound is sort of like watching the Weather Channel. She and her husband, John, say they enjoy looking at sunsets, storms or falling snow, according to the season.

"It's very serene," she says.

Richard Harriton says he wanted to make sure he could see the ocean when he had his Westhampton Beach home on Dune Road built 5 1/2 years ago. But, in fact, a dune was in the way. The result is a two-story-high wall of windows the size of a drive-in movie screen. Occasionally, Harriton opens the top level of windows to let in fresh air.

"The advantage of living on the ocean is the smell and the breeze," he says.

Any disadvantages to so many windows?

"You do have to wash them," he says.

Westhampton Beach, $11 million

LOCATION 129 Dune Rd.

LISTING HISTORY On the market four months with no price changes

ANNUAL TAXES $46,686

WHAT'S FOR SALE A contemporary home with six bedrooms and 81/2 bathrooms on an acre, with 100 feet of oceanfront and a rooftop deck. The home has a 38-foot-tall welcoming foyer, a great room with a sculpted fireplace, a chef's kitchen and dining room, an elevator, a theater-style media room, a hot tub and a three-car garage.

It has four bayfront guest suites as well as a master bedroom with dual bathrooms, dressing rooms and closets. Outside is an infinity edge pool and spa along with a poolside screened-in dining area with a kitchenette and a double cabana with a full bath, changing room and laundry. The home has dock access.

WINDOW WONDERLAND The home has a wall of glass with a sweeping view of the ocean.

LISTING AGENT Lynn November, Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 631-288-6244 or 631-680-4111.

Lattingtown, $4.25 million

LOCATION 631 Bayville Rd.

LISTING HISTORY On the market for four months with one price change

ANNUAL TAXES $35,433

WHAT'S FOR SALE A contemporary home on 2 acres at the end of a long, hidden driveway, with six bedrooms and 41/2 baths. It has two fireplaces. The master suite's spa room has a large hot tub and an enclosed cedar room - with a window - that includes music, steam and a tanning bed.

An artesian well supplies water to the indoor pool and Jacuzzi as well as the home's irrigation system. A spiral staircase leads to a roof deck. The beach is steps away.

WINDOW WONDERLAND The Long Island Sound is visible from nearly every room, including the glass-enclosed kitchen and dining area. The pool area has a glass ceiling and glass walls that overlook the backyard and the Sound.

LISTING AGENT Donna Suneja, Keller Williams Realty of Greater Nassau, 516-873-7100 or 917-327-8308

Hampton Bays, $1.8 million

LOCATION 5 Duckwood Ct.

LISTING HISTORY On the market for four months with no price changes

TAXES $23,473

WHAT'S FOR SALE A multilevel contemporary beach house with six bedrooms and three baths, including two master suites, one with a fireplace. The open floor plan has a two-story living room with a fireplace, in addition to a gourmet kitchen, dining area and a screened-in breakfast area overlooking a pond. It has a secluded pool with an overflowing Jacuzzi/spa and shower area. The house has four decks overlooking Peconic Bay. There is town approval to build a walkway and dock, and there is a shared docking area on the pond with access to the Peconic and deeded beach rights.

WINDOW WONDERLAND The owner bought the property because of the bay views, says Paul Reiss of Coldwell Banker Trading Places. She built the house so that the glass windows and balconies overlook the water, he says.

LISTING AGENT Paul and Rosemary Reiss, Coldwell Banker-Trading Places Realty at 631-728-8070, 516-978-7808 or 516-840-1044.

LOCATION 3342 Judith Dr.

LISTING HISTORY On the market for two months with three price changes

ANNUAL TAXES $27,140

WHAT'S FOR SALE An open contemporary home with five bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths that includes glass walls with panoramic views of Jones Beach. The home has a master bedroom with a balcony, a large vaulted den with floating stairs, a stone fireplace, a hot tub and a heated pool. The floating dock comes with a boat lift.

WINDOW WONDERLAND The home has a full view of the Great South Bay from every room.

LISTING AGENT Trudy Stern (516-521-5035) and Anita Bachrach (516-972-7001), Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate

LOCATION 40 Intervale

LISTING HISTORY On the market for three months with no price changes.

ANNUAL TAXES $23,729

WHAT'S FOR SALE A modernist home built in 1954 with three bedrooms - one a master suite - and 31/2 baths. The home is built into a hill with the entrance at the basement level and the first floor at ground level. The first floor has a kitchen, a dining room, a family room and a library. The living room and family room both have fireplaces. The lower level includes a play room, utility room and a two-car garage. The home was designed by George Nelson, one of the founders of American Modernism and a co-author of "Tomorrow's House" who introduced such concepts as the family room and the storage wall.

WINDOW WONDERLAND The windows overlook flowering plants and greenery on the property.

LISTING AGENT Francine Wojciechowski, Prudential Douglas Elliman Real Estate, 516-945-0223 or 516-987-5810