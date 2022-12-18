Cozy winter decorating ideas to keep up all season

As temperatures drop outside and you add wintry decorations inside, consider showcasing those plush fabrics, cool colors and comfy furnishings to keep the warmth in your home all the way to spring.

Lighting

With fewer hours of daylight, it's important to make sure your space feels bright and inviting throughout the season. Add floor lamps to illuminate dark corners, and place small fixtures atop side tables or the mantel. Consider installing wall sconces or a new pendant light overhead for a more permanent solution.

Mantels

A large mirror above the mantel instantly elevates the fireplace to focal-point status. Candlesticks provide simple winter decorations for the mantel, while a potted fern adds life. An antique stool offers a perch while tending the fire.

Nature

Incorporate plants into your winter decorating to make rooms appear livelier and more cheerful. Choose varieties with sculptural leaves, such as the popular fiddle leaf fig tree, for a naturally striking accent.

Touch of luxury

Give your bedroom a quick style update and prepare it for the cold-weather season by layering in textured bedding, throws and pillows. A luxurious velvet throw and soft faux fur bed pillows can turn a bedroom into a cozy refuge. These small accents are easy to swap out when temperatures start to warm up again.

Bright colors

Infuse your spaces with pops of cheery color. A bright throw or a few boldly patterned pillows will help ensure your neutral spaces don't look stark and cold like the scene outside your windows. Brightly colored elements can also last into the spring and summer.

Seating

Similar to winter fashion, winter decorating is all about layering on the fabrics. Cozy your dining room up for the season by covering chairs with simple slipcovers, which can be easily taken off for a quick cleaning after a gathering.

Pillows

Layer in a few extra throw pillows for a quick update. Playful patterns can stand out against dark wood flooring. Choose accent pillows in colors and patterns that match your existing décor. A cozy throw draped over the side of the sofa completes the look.

Windows

Block out chilly winter drafts by layering on window treatments. Thick draperies add volume and color. Replace thick curtains with sheer drapes during warmer months, or simply remove the extra treatments altogether until temperatures plunge again.

Floors

Although wood floors lend rooms sophisticated style year-round, you'll need to cozy them up for the cold winter months. A faux-hide area rug sets off this living room's main seating area, adding warmth and texture underfoot. For a unique style statement, layer one rug on top of another to add more visual interest.

Reading nooks

A window seat offers the perfect perch for an afternoon nap or a day spent lost in a good book. Keep your window seats cozy by bulking them up with fluffy seat cushions and pillows. If space permits, use under-seat storage to house blankets.

Home fragrances

A bowl of potpourri in a wintry fragrance, such as pine needles or evergreen, or a basket of cinnamon-scented pine cones, will instantly fill your home with seasonal cheer. Display the arrangement prominently on a mantel or as a casual winter table centerpiece.