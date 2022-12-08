1920 Woodmere Colonial listed for $1.17 million

A Colonial built in 1920 in Woodmere is on the market for $1.17 million. The annual property taxes are $22,692.

The house, on a fenced-in 0.15-acre lot on Neptune Avenue, has more than 3,000 square feet of living space. It is three stories tall and contains its original hardwood flooring. There are six bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms.

The living room has a fireplace. Credit: VHT Studios/Nicole Altkin

“Even though it has a lot of rooms already, it still has space for expansion,” said listing agent Liliya Gavrilova of Coldwell Banker American Homes. “There are very high ceilings, even on the second floor, and a lot of big windows, which is very uncommon for new constructions right now.”

The house is ideal for families who like to host guests, Gavrilova said. The backyard is spacious and includes a deck and a hot tub. The large living room, which features a fireplace and a skylight, make the house “excellent for family gatherings,” she said. The family room also has a fireplace.

The kitchen. Credit: VHT Studios/Nicole Altkin

The basement is unfinished, but with high ceilings has potential to be turned into an additional living space, Gavrilova said. The boiler and central air conditioning unit are both new. There is an attached 1½-car garage.

The house is up the block from shopping and restaurants on Broadway and within walking distance of the Long Island Rail Road station. It’s served by the Hewlett-Woodmere School District.

The dining room. Credit: VHT Studios/Nicole Altkin

“This house has a very good flow,” Gavrilova said. “There’s a lot of natural light, so there’s such a warm, beautiful aura to it.”