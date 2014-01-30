Yankee Carlos Beltran is selling in Sands Point

When the New York Yankees signed Carlos Beltran last year, the then-St. Louis Cardinal was trying to sell his Sands Point home. Many wondered whether he'd be taking it off the market and staying put.

He isn't.

The outfielder is in contract to sell the 7,500-square-foot home, according to Douglas Elliman Real Estate, which is listing the property.

The house was first listed in 2012 for $5.8 million. Its latest asking price is $4.725 million.

The seven-bedroom, six-bath, two-half-bath home has a movie theater, pool room and karaoke bar in the basement, where one of Beltran's jerseys is displayed on a wall, as shown in real estate photos to market the property.

There's no word yet on where Beltran plans to relocate.