Aldo Maiorana, founder of the North Fork’s iconic coffee shop, retired this year but the new owners are continuing his legacy in Greenport and beyond. Aldo’s “best sellers” coffee gift basket ($69.95) includes two 16-ounce bags of whole-bean coffee (Orient Espresso and Earthy & Seductive blends) and one package of chocolate-dipped hazelnut biscotti. The “luxe” basket ($99.95, pictured) adds almond biscotti and an Aldo’s coffee mug; Aldo’s in Greenport. Credit: Aldo's Coffee