Cranberry and pistachio wreaths

WHAT YOU'LL NEED:



For the cookies:

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1/2 cup sugar

1 large egg yolk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 1/4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt



For the icing:

3/4 cups confectioners sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice plus more if necessary

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon butter, melted

Pinch salt

1/2 cup chopped dried cranberries

1/2 cup chopped pistachio nuts



HOW TO:



1. Make the cookies: Cream the butter and sugar together in a large mixing bowl with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until fluffy. Add the egg yolk and vanilla and beat until incorporated, scraping down the sides of the bowl as necessary. Add the flour and salt and mix on low speed until the dough comes together in a ball.



2. Divide the dough into three equal balls. Wrap each ball in plastic and refrigerate for at least two hours and for up to two days. (The dough can be frozen for up to one month; defrost it in the refrigerator before use.)



3. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.



4. Remove one ball from the refrigerator and knead it four or five times on a lightly floured work surface to soften it. With a lightly floured rolling pin, roll out the dough 1/8-inch thick. Cut it into wreath shapes with a cookie cutter. Refrigerate the scraps.



5. Bake the cookies until they are firm and golden around the edges, about 8 minutes. Slide the entire parchment sheet with the cookies onto a wire rack and let the cookies cool completely. Repeat with the remaining balls of dough and then with the chilled scraps, using fresh parchment paper.



6. Make the icing: Whisk together the confectioners sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, butter, and salt until smooth.



7. Spread a thin layer of icing over cookies. Sprinkle with cranberries and pistachios and let stand until set. (Can be made ahead. Store in an airtight container at room temperature, in single layers separated by parchment or waxed paper, up to two days.) Makes about 40 cookies. Credit: Doug Young, Recipe by Lauren Chattman