Alexa Ray Joel talks about new nose, surgery

There's a new-look Alexa Ray Joel in town. The 24-year-old singer-songwriter daughter of Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley underwent nose-job surgery in December, People magazine reports.

"I was thinking about getting this for years," Joel told People. "I was self-conscious of pictures taken from the side. To some people that's vain, but at the end of the day, we all want to feel pretty."

Joel was announced in February as the new Prell shampoo spokeswoman, following her famous-model mom, who snagged that gig in 1986. Joel's first commercial began airing this month.

"Would I do anything else to my body?" she asked People rhetorically. "No. It's not [that I want to have] 10 procedures like Heidi Montag. For me, that's a little extreme, but to each her own."

The procedure would have taken place the same month as Joel's suicide scare, in which she was rushed to a hospital after allegedly attempting to overdose on the homeopathic medicine Traumeel.

Joel had reportedly been distraught following a breakup with her boyfriend, Jimmy Riot, a former bandmate.