Amy Adams gives up first-class seat to U.S. soldier

Amy Adams proved she's a class act -- a first-class act, to be precise.

The "American Hustle" star gave up her first-class seat to a U.S. soldier on a flight from Detroit to Los Angeles.

While the actress tried her best to be discreet about her good deed, she was spotted by Jemele Hill, the co-host of ESPN's "Numbers Never Lie," who promptly tweeted about it.

Just saw actress Amy Adams do something incredibly classy. She gave her 1st class seat to an American soldier. I'm an even bigger fan now. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 27, 2014

"Just saw actress Amy Adams do something incredibly classy," Hill wrote. "She gave her 1st class seat to an American soldier. I'm an even bigger fan now."

Sitting back in coach, 22-year-old journalist Ernest Owens was sitting next to the soldier when he said a flight attendant came and whispered something in the serviceman's ear. The soldier gathered his bags and moved up the plane, and a few minutes later Adams came to take his place.

"She said she always wanted to do something like that but never really had the opportunity," Owens said of his encounter with Adams, which he documented with a selfie. "She said she would put her money where her mouth was."

Upon landing in Los Angeles, Adams, the daughter of a U.S. serviceman, gave only a short explanation of her actions to a camera crew from "Inside Edition."

"I didn't do it for attention for myself. I did it for attention for the troops," she said from behind sunglasses while walking briskly through the airport.