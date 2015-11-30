Author events on Long Island, week of Nov. 29

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Steve Katz, a founding member of Blood, Sweat and Tears and The Blues Project, discusses his new memoir “Blood, Sweat, and My Rock ’N’ Roll Years: Is Steve Katz a Rock Star?” Katz also performs a concert of some favorite hits. Tickets $20; 7:30 p.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills; 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org

Wednesday, Dec. 2

National Book Award finalist Emily St. John Mandel, author of “Station Eleven,” discusses her work. 7 p.m.; Guthart Cultural Center Theater in the Joan and Donald E. Axinn Library, Hofstra University, Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead; 516-463-5410, hofstra.edu

Thursday, Dec. 3

Storytime and book signing with Amanda Peet and Andrea Troyer, authors of “Dear Santa, Love, Rachel Rosenstein.” 6:30 p.m.; Barnes & Noble, Country Glen Center, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place, 516-741-9850

Friday, Dec. 4

Stephen F. Cohen, author of “Soviet Fates and Lost Alternatives,” presents a talk entitled “Why Cold War Again?” with a book signing and refreshments. 7:30 p.m.; Temple Emanuel of Great Neck, 150 Hicks Lane, Great Neck; 516-482-5701, emanuelgn.org

Saturday, Dec. 5

Poetry workshop with Julie Sheehan, director of creative writing and literature at Stony Brook Southampton, from 2-4 p.m.; with a reading by Sheehan and poet Eileen Myles from 5-7 p.m., followed by a reception. $10 for reading and reception, $20 for workshop and reading. At Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site and Interpretive Center, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-427-5240, ext. 112, waltwhitman.org