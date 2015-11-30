Entertainment

Author events on Long Island, week of Nov. 29

Poet Eileen Myles will read at the Walt Whitman Birthplace...

Poet Eileen Myles will read at the Walt Whitman Birthplace Historic Site and Interpretive Center on Dec. 5. Credit: Catherine Opie

By Newsday Staff

Tuesday, Dec. 1

Steve Katz, a founding member of Blood, Sweat and Tears and The Blues Project, discusses his new memoir “Blood, Sweat, and My Rock ’N’ Roll Years: Is Steve Katz a Rock Star?” Katz also performs a concert of some favorite hits. Tickets $20; 7:30 p.m., Sid Jacobson JCC, 300 Forest Dr., East Hills; 516-484-1545, sjjcc.org

Wednesday, Dec. 2

National Book Award finalist Emily St. John Mandel, author of “Station Eleven,” discusses her work. 7 p.m.; Guthart Cultural Center Theater in the Joan and Donald E. Axinn Library, Hofstra University, Hempstead Turnpike, Hempstead; 516-463-5410, hofstra.edu

Thursday, Dec. 3

Storytime and book signing with Amanda Peet and Andrea Troyer, authors of “Dear Santa, Love, Rachel Rosenstein.” 6:30 p.m.; Barnes & Noble, Country Glen Center, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place, 516-741-9850

Friday, Dec. 4

Stephen F. Cohen, author of “Soviet Fates and Lost Alternatives,” presents a talk entitled “Why Cold War Again?” with a book signing and refreshments. 7:30 p.m.; Temple Emanuel of Great Neck, 150 Hicks Lane, Great Neck; 516-482-5701, emanuelgn.org

Saturday, Dec. 5

Poetry workshop with Julie Sheehan, director of creative writing and literature at Stony Brook Southampton, from 2-4 p.m.; with a reading by Sheehan and poet Eileen Myles from 5-7 p.m., followed by a reception. $10 for reading and reception, $20 for workshop and reading. At Walt Whitman Birthplace State Historic Site and Interpretive Center, 246 Old Walt Whitman Rd., Huntington Station; 631-427-5240, ext. 112, waltwhitman.org

