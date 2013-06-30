Baldwin apologizes to gay group for tweets

Alec Baldwin has apologized to a New York City-based lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights group for a series of tweets in which he made violent threats laced with expletives and homophobic slurs, The Associated Press reports.

Baldwin's messages were directed at British journalist George Stark, who accused Baldwin's wife, Hilaria, of tweeting during the funeral for the former star of "The Sopranos" James Gandolfini. In a statement hours later, Baldwin said his wife had left her phone in her car.

Baldwin says in a letter to GLAAD posted on its website his tweets didn't have anything to do with "issues of anyone's sexual orientation." The former "30 Rock" star says he's done political work with marriage equality groups and insists he wouldn't advocate violence against someone for being gay.

GLAAD spokesman Rich Ferraro says Baldwin's language was improper and his tweets didn't reflect his "history of actively supporting LGBT equality."