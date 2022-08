Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 8

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Nov. 8.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE BAZAAR OF BAD DREAMS, by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. ROGUE LAWYER, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. THE CROSSING, by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

4. SEE ME, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

5. DEPRAVED HEART, by Patricia Cornwell (Morrow)

6. THE IMMORTAL NICHOLAS, by Glenn Beck (Mercury Ink)

7. THE SURVIVOR, by Vince Flynn (Atria/Bestler)

8. AVENUE OF MYSTERIES, by John Irving (Simon & Schuster)

9. CAREER OF EVIL, by Robert Galbraith (LB/Mulholland)

10. THE MURDER HOUSE, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: DINNERTIME, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. KILLING REAGAN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

3. TROUBLEMAKER, by Leah Remini (Ballantine)

4. THOMAS JEFFERSON AND THE TRIPOLI PIRATES, by Brian Kilmeade and Don Yaeger (Penguin/Sentinel)

5. CRIPPLED AMERICA, by Donald J. Trump (S&S/Threshold)

6. A MORE PERFECT UNION, by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel)

7. GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2016 (Guinness World Records)

8. EXTREME OWNERSHIP, by Jacko Willink and Leif Babin (St. Martin’s)

9. THE WITCHES, by Stacy Schiff (Little, Brown)

10. GOVERNMENT ZERO, by Michael Savage (Hachette/Center Street)

PAPERBACK

1. STARS OF FORTUNE, by Nora Roberts (Berkley)

2. LOST OCEAN, by Johanna Basford (Penguin)

3. MERRY CHRISTMAS, ALEX CROSS, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

4. THE TIME GARDEN, by Daria Song (Watson-Guptill)

5. THE MARTIAN (movie tie-in), by Andy Weir (Broadway)

6. GREY, by E.L. James (Vintage)

7. ADULT COLORING BOOKS (Zing)

8. CREATIVE CATS COLORING BOOK, by Marjorie Sarnat (Dover)

9. I AM MALALA, by Malala Yousafzai (LB/Back Bay)

10. THE OFFICIAL A GAME OF THRONES COLORING BOOK, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)