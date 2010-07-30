Beyond TV: Soap crossovers and more



'WHAT IF' SOAP CROSSOVERS Daytime hotties Dominic Zamprogna (Dante on "General Hospital") and Bree Williamson (Tess on "One Life to Live") cross paths this week in ABC's new "What If" original online series. New episodes post Mondays, with preview clips each Wednesday. Watch at abc.com/whatif.



GOT A CRUMMY KITCHEN? DIY Network and Food Network Magazine are looking for home chefs whose kitchens are in need of makeover. The search winner gets renovation from experts for a DIY Network special premiering next January, and will also be featured in the magazine. Entry deadline is Aug. 6. Upload your video at diynetwork.com/worstkitchen.



'AROUND THE WORLD FOR FREE' That's the new CBS Web series in which former "Big Brother" and "Amazing Race" contestant Jeff Schroeder tries to circle the globe in 100 days without money. Follow his progress at cbs.com/world.



'BUFFY' ACTION CONTINUES. It's Season 8 for "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," which continues as a motion comic via iTunes: Sunnydale has been blown up, and Buffy has relocated to Scotland. Details at itunes.com/buffy.