Bill Murray joins cast of Disney's 'The Jungle Book' as Baloo

Disney announced Friday that the upcoming live-action and animated film "The Jungle Book," has found its Baloo.

Funnyman Bill Murray will fill Disney's bear necessity by voicing Mowgli's fun-loving, furry pal.

According to Variety.com, Murray joins Disney's already impressive cast, which is to include Chirstopher Walken as King Louie; Giancarlo Esposito as Akela; Ben Kingsley as Bagheera; Lupita Nyong'o as Raksha; Idris Elba as Shere Khan; Scarlett Johansson as Kaa; and newcomer Neel Sethi as Mowgli.

The film, directed by Jon Favreau, is expected to hit theaters in 3D on Oct. 9, 2015, according to Variety.com.