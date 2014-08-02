Entertainment

Bill Murray joins cast of Disney's 'The Jungle Book' as Baloo

Bill Murray, seen at the premiere of "The Grand Budapest...

Bill Murray, seen at the premiere of "The Grand Budapest Hotel" on Feb. 26, 2014 in Manhattan. Credit: AP / Invision / Evan Agostini

By Shannon O'Connor

Disney announced Friday that the upcoming live-action and animated film "The Jungle Book," has found its Baloo.

Funnyman Bill Murray will fill Disney's bear necessity by voicing Mowgli's fun-loving, furry pal. 

According to Variety.com, Murray joins Disney's already impressive cast, which is to include Chirstopher Walken as King Louie; Giancarlo Esposito as Akela; Ben Kingsley as Bagheera; Lupita Nyong'o as Raksha; Idris Elba as Shere Khan; Scarlett Johansson as Kaa; and newcomer Neel Sethi as Mowgli.

The film, directed by Jon Favreau, is expected to hit theaters in 3D on Oct. 9, 2015, according to Variety.com.

Top Stories

Didn't find what you were looking for?