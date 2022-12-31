Jerry Seinfeld, Lindsay Lohan, Billy Joel: What's ahead for LI's stars in '23

Here's a look at what's ahead in 2023 for some of Long Island's biggest entertainers:

Ashanti headlines Msy's "I Love RNB Festival at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, California. According to People magazine, she is working on a forthcoming documentary showcasing many of her most notable moments.

Alec Baldwin will undoubtedly still be dealing with more legal fallout from the fatal incident on the "Rust" set in 2021. He also has several movies lined up, including "Supercell" (which co-stars the late Anne Heche), about a teenage boy who runs away to follow his father, a legendary storm chaser; and "97 Minutes," a thriller about a hijacked 767 that will crash in 97 minutes when its fuel runs out.

Mariah Carey may be back in the the recording studio for her first album in nearly five years, according to numerous unconfirmed reports. The singer has also hinted that a biopic about her is in the works.

Edie Falco will be seen in the HBO Max horror-comedy film,"The Parenting," in which a couple rents a countryside house for a weekend with their parents and then discover it's inhabited by a 400-year-old poltergeist. Brian Cox and Parker Posey co-star.

Kevin James is focusing on his stand-up, performing at The Paramount in Huntington on Jan. 21 and March 19 and his first-ever shows at Stony Brook University's Staller Center on Jan. 27 and 28.

Billy Joel will be sharing a bill with Stevie Nicks at seven stadium shows (but not in the metropolitan area) and will perform in London's Hyde Park in July. His Madison Square Garden residency shows continue, and are currently booked through June.

Lindsay Lohan has wrapped her second Netflix movie "Irish Wish."(following 2022's "Falling for Christmas"). Lohan plays the lead character, Maddie, and according to Netflix, the plot is: When Maddie's love gets engaged to her best friend, she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely."

Patti LuPone kicked off 2023 with a "Songs from a Hat," a three-night sold-out singing gig at 54 Below in Manhattan. Meanwhile, trade publications report that the Broadway star will have a role in "Agatha: Coven of Chaos," a "WandaVision" spinoff streaming on Disney+. According to Deadline.com, LuPone's role is under wraps, but "she may be playing a witch."

Eddie Murphy will be seen in the Netflix movie "You People," which starts streaming on Jan. 27. The romantic comedy co-stars Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Julia-Louis Dreyfus and David Duchovny. "Beverly Hills Cop: Alex Foley," the long-gestating fourth installment in the franchise, is in postproduction. Foley returns to Beverly Hills once more after receiving a phone call from an old friend warning that his estranged daughter might be in danger. Somehow, he finds himself caught up in a conspiracy involving cartels and maybe the Beverly Hills police.

Amy Schumer will star in a second season of Hulu's "Life & Beth," which should start streaming later this year. She's also part of the ensemble in Jerry Seinfeld's movie "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story."

Jerry Seinfeld continues his residency at Manhattan's Beacon Theatre, with several shows scheduled through April. And be on the lookout for Netflix's "Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story." which he directed, co-wrote, co-produced and stars in. The comedy feature film, set in Michigan in 1963, is about the race between cereal giants Kellogg’s and Post to create a revolutionary breakfast pastry.