Bonnie Says: Have a blast with your new man, Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani, don't spend one moment beating yourself up for being a devoted wife to Gavin Rossdale, while he had other plans. Now that you've filed for divorce and had to deal with the news going public that Rossdale allegedly cheated on you with your nanny, Mindy Mann, you can move on. The worst is over. You've survived, with your head held high, while coaching your team brilliantly on NBC's "The Voice." Now, you should have a blast with your new man, Blake Shelton. You deserve to be with a man who appreciates your smarts, your talent, your depth of character, your commitment to your three kids, and your beauty -- both inner and outer. There's got to be nothing more ego-killing than finding out that the man you have loved and been married to for 13 years has allegedly been cheating on you for three years. And in your own house . . . with the nanny. -- Bonnie Fuller

Bonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.Still on for Salander sequel

If actress Rooney Mara has anything to do with "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo" sequel, she'll still be starring as damaged heroine Lisbeth Salander in the film. Reports of replacements and new directions have surfaced regarding the next English-language film based on the hit Stieg Larsson novels, but Mara, 30, is telling everyone that she will still play Salander in the sequel. "As far as I know I'm doing it until someone tells me otherwise," Rooney told E! News.

