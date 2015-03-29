Bonnie Says: Zayn Malik shouldn't apologize for One Direction exit

Zayn Malik, you have no reason to apologize to fans for leaving One Direction. You're just 22 and have spent the past five years working nonstop recording, touring and doing public appearances. You can't go anywhere without being recognized. There is hardly a moment to relax. And even though you got engaged to Perrie Edwards of the band Little Mix, you've hardly seen her.

Not everyone is cut out to handle that kind of stress. Your bandmates support your decision to leave and if you ever wish to rejoin them, the door is wide open. But for now, you are completely right to focus on your physical and emotional health.-- Bonnie Fuller

Bonnie Fuller is president and editor-in-chief of HollywoodLife.com and the former editor of Star, Us Weekly, Glamour, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire magazines.

On Friday, Ryan Reynolds shared the first pic of himself in his superhero costume for the movie "Deadpool." In the shot, Reynolds is lying on a brown bearskin rug in front of a roaring fire. The photograph spoofs Burt Reynolds' famous 1972 centerfold pic in Cosmopolitan magazine (he appeared in the nude). Along with the pic Reynolds, 38, tweeted, "With great power, comes great irresponsibility. ?pool #officialsuit @deadpoolmovie." The film is set to open in February.

