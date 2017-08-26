Author events on Long Island, week of Aug. 27

Tuesday, Aug. 29

Montauk fishermen Anthony Sosinski and John Aldridge talk about their book, “A Speck in the Sea: A Story of Survival and Rescue.” Register in advance. At 5 p.m., Book|Hampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Wednesday, Aug. 30

Laurie Gelman discusses and signs copies of her novel “Class Mom.” Register in advance. At 5 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

News 12 anchor Stone Grissom reads from and signs copies of his thriller “A Cry for Justice.” At 7:30 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Saturday, Sept. 2

Historian Blanche Wiesen Cook speaks about and reads from her biography “Eleanor Roosevelt, Volume 3: The War Years and After, 1939-1962.” At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St. Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Novelist Colson Whitehead reads from and signs copies of his novel, “The Underground Railroad,” winner of the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Register in advance. At 5 p.m., Book | Hampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com