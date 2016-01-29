Author events on Long Island, week of Feb. 7

Wednesday, Feb. 10

John Reid, author of “I Got You SOMETHING!” with Brian Daniel South, appears to discuss and sign copies of the book. At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Thursday, Feb. 11

Melville resident Jon Hein, a regular on “The Howard Stern Show,” speaks about and signs copies of “Fast Food Maniac: From Arby’s to White Castle, One Man’s Supersized Obsession with America’s Favorite Food.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Friday, February 12

Canio’s Books and John Jermain Memorial Library host an African American Read-In for Black History Month. Please contact Canio’s if you would like to read a short excerpt of your favorite African-American writer. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Saturday, Feb. 13

Sea Cliff author Michael Sears, author of the Jason Stafford series, reads from his new novel, “Saving Jason.” At 2 p.m., The Dolphin Bookshop, 299 Main St., Port Washington; 516-767-2650, thedolphinbookshop.com

Katharine Weber discusses and signs copies of her memoir, “The Memory of All That: George Gershwin, Kay Swift, and My Family’s Legacy of Infidelities.” At 3 p.m., Turn of the Corkscrew, 110 N. Park Ave., Rockville Centre; 516-764-6000, turnofthecorkscrew.com

Open-mic poetry reading, called “Love in Troubled Times,” MC’d by Tom Oleszczuk and featuring Nassau County Poet Laureate Lorraine Conlin and former Suffolk County Poet Laureate Ed Stever. Local poets are invited to attend and read, reception to follow. Please register in advance. At 5 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com