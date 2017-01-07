Author events on Long Island, week of Jan. 8

Monday, Jan. 9

Clinton Kelly, the Emmy award-winning co-host of “The Chew” who grew up in Port Jefferson, signs copies of his new book, “I Hate Everyone, Except You.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington, 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Educator Tony Sinanis discusses his book, “Hacking Leadership: 10 Ways Great Leaders Inspire Learning that Teachers, Students, and Parents Love.” At 7 p.m., Barnes & Noble, Country Glen Center, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place, 516-741-9850.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Author S.C. Parris (“The Dark World”) talks about and signs copies of her book, “The Phoenixes of the Nest.” At noon, Barnes & Noble, Country Glen Center, 91 Old Country Rd., Carle Place, 516-741-9850.

Author Sophia L. Burrell, a Shirley resident, discusses her book, “7 Traits for Victory: Life Changing Lessons for Personal Growth,” must register. At 2 p.m., Longwood Public Library, 800 Middle Country Rd., Middle Island, 631-924-6400, ext. 250, longwoodlibrary.org

Sunday, Jan. 15

Author Richard Panchyk, talks about his book, “The Hidden History of Long Island,” must register. At 2 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue, 631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org