Author events on Long Island, week of July 30

Sunday, July 30

Sag Harbor author Tom Clavin discusses and signs copies of “Dodge City: Wyatt Earp, Bat Masterson, and the Wickedest Town in the American West,” part of the Conversations with the Author series. Tickets $20; register in advance. At 5 p.m., Quogue Library, 90 Quogue St., Quogue; 631-653-4224, ext. 101, quoguelibrary.org

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Scientist Carl Safina, a Setauket resident and author of “Beyond Words: What Animals Think and Feel,” gives a talk on whales and whaling, part of a Herman Melville Birthday celebration, with refreshments. At 5:30 p.m., Canio’s Books, 290 Main St., Sag Harbor; 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

Thursday, Aug. 3

Aviation historian and retired fighter pilot Dan Hampton talks about “The Flight: Charles Lindbergh’s Daring and Immortal 1927 Transatlantic Crossing.” Reservations required. At 7 p.m., Cradle of Aviation Museum, Charles Lindbergh Boulevard, Garden City; 516-572-4066, cradleofaviation.org

Friday, Aug. 4

Chelsea Clinton signs copies of her children’s book, “She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World.” One ticket, $17.99 plus tax, admits up to four attendees and includes a copy of the book. At 1 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com

Author and journalist Kati Marton discusses “True Believer: Stalin’s Last American Spy,” part of Fridays at Five series. Tickets $25, includes wine and hors d’oeuvres. At 5 p.m., Hampton Library, 2478 Main St., Bridgehampton; 631-537-0015, hamptonlibrary.org

Saturday, Aug. 5

Rocky Point author Kathy McKeon talks about and signs copies of her memoir, “Jackie’s Girl: My Life with the Kennedy Family.” Registration required. At 1:30 p.m., North Shore Public Library, 250 Rte. 25A, Shoreham; 631-929-4488, northshorepubliclibrary.org