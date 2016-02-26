Author events on Long Island, week of March 6

Monday, March 7

Debut novelist Jessamyn Hope discusses and signs copies of “Safekeeping.” $18 nonmembers, light refreshments served. At noon, Mid-Island Y JCC, 45 Manetto Hill Rd., Plainview; 516-822-3535 ext. 384, miyjcc.org

Tuesday, March 8

Sportswriter and Adelphi University professor Brett Topel discusses and signs copies of “When Shea Was Home: The Story of the 1975 Mets, Yankees, Giants and Jets.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, March 9

Northport resident Michael Medico speaks about and signs copies of his novel “The Sainted.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, March 12

NPR commentator and Stony Brook resident David Bouchier discusses and signs copies of “Not Quite a Stranger: Essays on Life in France.” At 11 a.m., Riverhead Library, 330 Court St., Riverhead; 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Sunday, March 13

Henry Winkler of “Happy Days” and “Arrested Development” and author Lin Oliver discuss and sign copies of their children’s book “Here’s Hank: You Can’t Drink A Meatball Through a Straw.” At 1 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com