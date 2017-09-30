Author events on Long Island, week of Oct. 1

Monday, Oct. 2

Montauk fishermen Anthony Sosinski, left, and John Aldridge talk about and sign copies of “A Speck in the Sea: A Story of Survival and Rescue.” Registration suggested. At 7 p.m., Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Rd., Holbrook; 631-588-5024, sachemlibrary.org

Tuesday, Oct. 3

Former astronaut Terry Virts talks about and signs copies of “View From Above: An Astronaut Photographs the World.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Wednesday, Oct. 4

Yoojin Grace Wuertz talks about and signs copies of her debut novel, “Everything Belongs to Us.” Registration suggested. At 2 p.m., Glen Cove Public Library, 4 Glen Cove Ave., Glen Cove; 516-676- 2130, glencovelibrary.org

Thursday, Oct. 5

Stephan Talty talks about and signs copies of “The Black Hand: The Epic War Between a Brilliant Detective and the Deadliest Secret Society in American History.” At 7 p.m., Book Revue, 313 New York Ave., Huntington; 631-271-1442, bookrevue.com

Saturday, Oct. 7

Ziva Bakman-Flamhaft talks about “War Widow: How the Six Day War Changed My Life.” Registration suggested. At 1 p.m., Hampton Bays Public Library, 52 Ponquogue Ave., Hampton Bays; 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Nicole Krauss ("The History of Love") reads from her new novel, "Forest Dark." Register in advance. At 7 p.m., BookHampton, 41 Main St., East Hampton; 631-324-4939, bookhampton.com