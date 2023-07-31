Misty Copeland, more set for Authors Night in the Hamptons

The stars and the literary stars will be out in abundance on the night of Aug. 12. That's the date for the 19th annual Authors Night fundraiser, which will take place under a grand tent in Herrick Park in East Hampton and will feature more than 100 authors ranging from ballerina Misty Copeland to bestselling novelist and Sands Point resident Susan Isaacs.

The event will again be hosted by the East Hampton Library with all proceeds going toward setting up a variety of free programs and services to its patrons, said East Hampton Library director Dennis Fabiszak in a statement.

In addition to Copeland, whose latest memoir "The Wind at My Back" came out in November, and Isaacs, whose 15th novel "Bad, Bad Seymour Brown" arrived in May, other writers set to attend the event include Floral Park novelist Tessa Bailey, TV personality and East Hamptonite Bill Boggs, former Newsday journalist Robert A. Caro, actress Lauren Graham, North Woodmere's Aliza Licht, footwear and fashion mogul Steve Madden, former supermodel Paulina Porizkova, astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, Rolling Stone magazine co-founder Jann Wenner and many more.

The Authors Reception takes place at 5 p.m. followed at 8 p.m. by dinner parties at private area homes in honor of one or more of the guest authors. Tickets are $150 for the reception only and begin at $400 for the dinners. For more information and to purchase tickets, call 631-324-0222 or go to authorsnight.org.



