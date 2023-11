Bestsellers for the week ending Nov. 4

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Nov. 4.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. DIRTY THIRTY, by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

2. THE EXCHANGE, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

3. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

4. THE SECRET, by Lee Child and Andrew Child (Delacorte)

5. HOLLY, by Stephen King (Scribner)

6. TOM LAKE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

7. A FIRE IN THE FLESH, by Jennifer L. Armentrout (Blue Box)

8. THE HOUSE OF LOVE AND DEATH, by Andrew Klavan (Mysterious)

9. THE ARMOR OF LIGHT, by Ken Follett (Viking)

10. JUDGMENT PREY, by John Sandford (Putnam)

NONFICTION

1. THE WOMAN IN ME, by Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. FRIENDS, LOVERS, AND THE BIG TERRIBLE THING, by Matthew Perry (Flatiron)

3. BIG HEART LITTLE STOVE, by Erin French (Celadon)

4. THE PIONEER WOMAN COOKS: DINNER’S READY!, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

5. BEING HENRY, by Henry Winkler (Celadon)

6. THE GREAT DISAPPEARANCE, by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

7. HOW TO KNOW A PERSON, by David Brooks (Random House)

8. PREQUEL, by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

9. HIDDEN POTENTIAL, by Adam Grant (Viking)

10. BE USEFUL, by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

PAPERBACK

1. THE GRAHAM EFFECT, by Elle Kennedy (Bloom)

2. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. KING OF GREED, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

4. WILDFIRE, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. WRECK THE HALLS, by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

6. TOO LATE, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

7. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON (movie tie-in), by David Grann (Vintage)

9. MAD HONEY, by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan (Ballantine)

10. WITHOUT A TRACE, by Danielle Steel (Dell)