Bestsellers for the week ending June 17

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending June 17.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE FIVE-STAR WEEKEND, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

2. HAPPY PLACE, by Emily Henry (Berkley)

3. ZERO DAYS, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

4. THE COVENANT OF WATER, by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

5. THE ONLY ONE LEFT, by Riley Sager (Dutton)

6. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

7. CROSS DOWN, by James Patterson and Brendan DuBois (Little, Brown)

8. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

9. HELLO BEAUTIFUL (Oprah’s Book Club), by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

10. IDENTITY, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

NONFICTION

1. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

2. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday)

3. MAGNOLIA TABLE, Vol. 3, by Joanna Gaines (Morrow)

4. 1964, by Paul McCartney (Liveright)

5. SIXTY-ONE, by Chris Paul (St. Martin’s)

6. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

8. THE IN-BETWEEN, by Hadley Vlahos (Ballantine)

9. PAGEBOY, by Elliot Page (Flatiron)

10. REWIRED, by Eric Lamarre, Kate Smaje and Rodney Zemmel (Wiley)

PAPERBACK

1. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

2. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

4. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. MEET ME AT THE LAKE, by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. FAIRY TALE, by Stephen King (Scribner

7. LOVE, THEORETICALLY, by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

8. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

9. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

10. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (S&S / Rucci)