Bestsellers for the week ending April 22

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending April 22.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. SIMPLY LIES, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. HELLO BEAUTIFUL, by Ann Napolitano (Dial)

3. DARK ANGEL, by John Sandford (Putnam)

4. IT ENDS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. HANG THE MOON, by Jeannette Walls (Scribner)

6. WHERE ARE THE CHILDREN NOW?, by Mary Higgins Clark and Alafair Burke (Simon & Schuster)

7. THINGS I WISH I TOLD MY MOTHER, by Susan Patterson and Susan DiLallo (Little, Brown)

8. TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, AND TOMORROW, by Gabrielle Zevin (Knopf)

9. CITY OF DREAMS, by Don Winslow (Morrow)

10. ROMANTIC COMEDY, by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House)

NONFICTION

1. YOU CAN’T JOKE ABOUT THAT, by Kat Timpf (Broadside)

2. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday)

3. MEALS SHE EATS, by Rachael Sullivan and Tom Sullivan (Alpha)

4. TASTING HISTORY, by Max Miller (Simon Element)

5. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

6. RACHAEL’S GOOD EATS, by Rachael Devaux (Griffin)

7. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

8. SO GOD MADE A MOTHER, by Leslie Means (Tyndale Momentum)

9. THE WISDOM OF THE BULLFROG, by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

10. I’M GLAD MY MOM DIED, by Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)

PAPERBACK

1. THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME, by Laura Dave (S&S / Rucci)

2. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

3. NEVER NEVER, by Colleen Hoover and Tarryn Fisher (Canary Street)

4. HEART BONES, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

5. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

6. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida Mcfadden (Grand Central)

7. THINGS WE HIDE FROM THE LIGHT, by Lucy Score (Bloom)

8. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. RUN, ROSE, RUN, by Patterson and Dolly Parton (Grand Central)

10. THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE, by V.E. Schwab (Tor)