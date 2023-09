Bestsellers for the week ending Aug. 26

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by Circana BookScan for the week ending Aug. 26.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. FOURTH WING, by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. TOM LAKE, by Ann Patchett (Harper)

3. DEAD MOUNTAIN, by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central)

4. AFTER THAT NIGHT, by Karin Slaughter (Morrow)

5. DEMON COPPERHEAD, by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

6. LION & LAMB, by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski (Little, Brown)

7. THE COVENANT OF WATER, by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

8. NONE OF THIS IS TRUE, by Lisa Jewell (Atria)

9. MASTERS OF DEATH, by Olivie Blake (Tor)

10. THE HEAVEN & EARTH GROCERY STORE, by James McBride (Riverhead)

NONFICTION

1. SAFE AND SOUND, by Mercury Stardust (DK)

2. GAMBLER, by Billy Walters (Avid Reader)

3. OUTLIVE, by Peter Attia (Harmony)

4. YUMMY TODDLER FOOD: DINNERTIME SOS, by Amy Palanjian (Rodale)

5. BAKING YESTERYEAR, by B. Dylan Hollis (DK)

6. THE CREATIVE ACT, by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

7. TASTING HISTORY, by Max Miller (Simon Element)

8. THE WAGER, by David Grann (Doubleday)

9. NEVER ENOUGH, by Jennifer Breheny Wallace (Portfolio)

10. THE 32 PRINCIPLES, by Rener Gracie and Paul Volponi (BenBella)

PAPERBACK

1. TOO LATE: DEFINITIVE EDITION, by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central)

2. THE HOUSEMAID, by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

3. ICEBREAKER, by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. KING OF PRIDE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

5. IT STARTS WITH US, by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

6. SHADOW DANCE, by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

7. DREAMLAND, by Nicholas Sparks (Dell)

8. TWISTED LOVE, by Ana Huang (Bloom)

9. SOLO LEVELING, Vol. 7, by Chugong and Dubu (Ize)

10. THE SHADOW WORK JOURNAL, by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)