Bestseller lists for the week ending April 23

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending April 23.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. THE FIX, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. THE BLACK BOOK, by James Patterson and David Ellis (Little, Brown)

3. FAST AND LOOSE, by Stuart Woods (Putnam)

4. ALL BY MYSELF, ALONE, by Mary Higgins Clark (Simon & Schuster)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. ONE PERFECT LIE, by Lisa Scottoline (St. Martin’s)

6. TWO FROM THE HEART, by James Patterson, Frank Constantini, Emily Raymond and Brian Sitts (Little, Brown)

7. THE WOMEN IN THE CASTLE, by Jessica Shattuck (Morrow)

8. NORSE MYTHOLOGY, by Neil Gaiman (Norton)

9. A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, by Amor Towles (Viking)

10. THE STARS ARE FIRE, by Anita Shreve (Knopf)

NONFICTION

1. MAKE YOUR BED, by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

2. OLD SCHOOL, by Bill O’Reilly and Bruce Feirstein (Holt)

3. THIS FIGHT IS OUR FIGHT, by Elizabeth Warren (Metropolitan)

4. NOTE TO SELF, by Connor Franta (Keywords)

5. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON, by David Grann (Doubleday)

6. BLACK PRIVILEGE, by Charlamagne tha God (Touchstone)

7. SHATTERED, by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes (Crown)

8. THE AMERICAN SPIRIT, by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

9. THE TRUE JESUS, by David Limbaugh (Regnery)

10. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)

PAPERBACK

1. THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

2. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

3. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

4. HIDDEN FIGURES (movie tie-in), by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)

5. THE NEST, by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney (Ecco)

6. NO MAN’S LAND, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

7. ALL THE MISSING GIRLS, by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

8. THE ORPHAN’S TALE, by Pam Jenoff (Mira)

9. THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE (movie tie-in), by Diane Ackerman (Norton)

10. THE SHACK (movie tie-in), by William P. Young (Windblown)