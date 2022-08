Bestseller lists for the week ending June 25

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending June 25.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. CAMINO ISLAND, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. THE SILENT CORNER, by Dean Koontz (Bantam)

3. INTO THE WATER, by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

4. DANGEROUS MINDS, by Janet Evanovich (Bantam)

5. TOM CLANCY: POINT OF CONTACT, by Mike Maden (Putnam)

6. COME SUNDOWN, by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s)

7. THE FORCE, by Don Winslow (Morrow)

8. DRAGON TEETH, by Michael Crichton (Harper)

9. KISS CARLO, by Adriana Trigiani (Harper)

10. THE IDENTICALS, by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

NONFICTION

1. ASTROPHYSICS FOR PEOPLE IN A HURRY, by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Norton)

2. AL FRANKEN, GIANT OF THE SENATE, by Al Franken (Twelve)

3. UNDERSTANDING TRUMP, by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

4. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)

5. MAKE YOUR BED, by William H. McRaven (Grand Central)

6. BILL O’REILLY’S LEGENDS AND LIES: THE CIVIL WAR, by David Fisher (Holt)

7. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A [EXPLETIVE], by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

8. I CAN’T MAKE THIS UP, by Kevin Hart (37 Ink)

9. THEFT BY FINDING, by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

10. OPTION B, by Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant (Knopf)

PAPERBACK

1. THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

2. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

3. ALL THE LIGHT WE CANNOT SEE, by Anthony Doerr (Scribner)

4. THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR, by Shari Lapena (Penguin Books)

5. THE NIGHTINGALE, by Kristin Hannah (Griffin)

6. ALL THE MISSING GIRLS, by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

7. AIR FRY EVERYTHING!, by Meredith Laurence (Walah)

8. CROSS THE LINE, by James Patterson (Grand Central)

9. THE OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE, 2018 ed. (College Board)

10. NEWS OF THE WORLD, by Paulette Jiles (Morrow)