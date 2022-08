Bestseller lists for the week ending March 26

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending March 26.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. MISSISSIPPI BLOOD, by Greg Iles (Morrow)

2. IF NOT FOR YOU, by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

3. VICIOUS CIRCLE, by C.J. Box (Putnam)

4. THE CUTTHROAT, by Clive Cussler (Putnam)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. DANGEROUS GAMES, by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

6. NORSE MYTHOLOGY, by Neil Gaiman (Norton)

7. THE TEA GIRL OF HUMMINGBIRD LANE, by Lisa See (Scribner)

8. THE DEVIL’S TRIANGLE, by Catherin Coulter and J.T. Ellison (Gallery)

9. MAN OVERBOARD, by J.A. Jance (Touchstone)

10. A GENTLEMAN IN MOSCOW, by Amor Towles (Viking)

NONFICTION

1. UNSHAKEABLE, by Tony Robbins (Simon & Schuster)

2. HILLBILLY ELEGY, by J.D. Vance (Harper)

3. TRUMP’S WAR, by Michael Savage (Center Street)

4. WIRED TO EAT, by Robb Wolf (Harmony)

5. BRIGHT LINE EATING, by Susan Peirce Thompson (Hay House)

6. KILLING THE RISING SUN, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

7. THE MAGNOLIA STORY, by Chip Gaines (Thomas Nelson)

8. PORTRAITS OF COURAGE, by George W. Bush (Crown)

9. A COLONY IN A NATION, by Chris Hayes (Norton)

10. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A [EXPLETIVE], by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

PAPERBACK

1. NO MAN’S LAND, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

2. THE SHACK (movie tie-in), by Wm. Paul Young (Windblown)

3. HIDDEN FIGURES (movie tie-in), by Margot Lee Shetterly (Morrow)

4. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

5. THE ORPHAN’S TALE, by Pam Jenoff (Mira)

6. THE ZOOKEEPER’S WIFE (movie tie-in), by Diane Ackerman (Norton)

7. MY GRANDMOTHER ASKED ME TO TELL YOU . . ., by Fredrik Backman (Washington Square)

8. A DOG’S PURPOSE (movie tie-in), by W. Bruce Cameron (Forge)

9. ALL THE MISSING GIRLS, by Megan Miranda (Simon & Schuster)

10. THE OBSESSION, by Nora Roberts (Berkley)