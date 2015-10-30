Bestseller lists for the week ending Oct. 25

Publishers Weekly's U.S. list powered by Nielsen BookScan for the week ending Oct. 25.

FICTION

1. Rogue Lawyer, by John Grisham (Doubleday)

2. See Me, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

3. Career of Evil, by Robert Galbraith (LB/Mulholland)

4. The Survivor, by Vince Flynn (Atria/Bestler)

5. Welcome to Night Vale, by Joseph Fink (Harper Perennial)

6. The Murder House, by Patterson/Ellis (Little, Brown)

7. The Lake House, by Kate Morton (Atria)

8. The Girl in the Spider's Web, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

9. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, by George R.R. Martin (Bantam)

10. Go Set a Watchman, by Harper Lee (Harper)

NONFICTION

1. The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinnertime, by Ree Drummond (Morrow)

2. Killing Reagan, by O'Reilly/Dugard (Holt)

3. A More Perfect Union, by Ben Carson (Penguin/Sentinel)

4. Binge, by Tyler Oakley (S&S/Gallery)

5. The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, by Marie Kondo (Ten Speed)

6. The Power of I Am, by Joel Osteen (Hachette/FaithWords)

7. Big Magic, by Elizabeth Gilbert (Riverhead)

8. Extreme Ownership, by Willink/Babin St. (Martin's)

9. Agents of Babylon, by David Jeremiah (Tyndale House)

10. Humans of New York: Stories, by Brandon Stanton (St. Martin's)

Paperback

1. The Martian, by Andy Weir (Broadway)

2. Do Unto Animals, by Tracey Stewart (Artisan)

3. The Martian (movie tie-in), by Andy Weir (Broadway)

4. Grey, by E.L. James (Vintage)

5. Memory Man, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

6. Fervent, by Priscilla Shirer (B&H)

7. Adult Coloring Book: Stress Relieving Patterns (Blue Star)

8. I Am Malala, by Malala Yousafzai (LB/Back Bay)

9. Color Me Calm, by Lacy Mucklow (Quarto/Race Point)

10. Owls Coloring Book, by Marjorie Sarnat (Dover)