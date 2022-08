Bestseller lists for the week ending Sept. 24

Publishers Weekly’s U.S. list powered by NPD BookScan for the week ending Sept. 24.

HARDCOVER

FICTION

1. TO BE WHERE YOU ARE, by Jan Karon (Putnam)

2. HAUNTED, by James Patterson and James D. Born (Little, Brown)

3. A COLUMN OF FIRE, by Ken Follett (Viking)

4. THE CUBAN AFFAIR, by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster)

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

5. THE GIRL WHO TAKES AN EYE FOR AN EYE, by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

6. A LEGACY OF SPIES, by John le Carré (Viking)

7. ENEMY OF THE STATE, by Kyle Mills (Atria/Bestler)

8. THE ROMANOV RANSOM, by Clive Cussler and Robin Burcell (Putnam)

9. SECRETS IN DEATH, by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

10. LITTLE FIRES EVERYWHERE, by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)

NONFICTION

1. WHAT HAPPENED, by Hillary Rodham Clinton (Simon & Schuster)

2. KILLING ENGLAND, by Bill O’Reilly and Martin Dugard (Holt)

3. THE TB12 METHOD, by Tom Brady (Simon & Schuster)

4. BRAVING THE WILDERNESS, by Brené Brown (Random House)

5. THE PARADIGM, by Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)

6. PRINCIPLES, by Ray Dalio (Simon & Schuster)

7. THE AUTOBIOGRAPHY OF GUCCI MANE, by Gucci Mane (Simon & Schuster)

8. UNBELIEVABLE, by Katy Tur (Dey Street)

9. THE SUBTLE ART OF NOT GIVING A [EXPLETIVE], by Mark Manson (HarperOne)

10. ANXIOUS FOR NOTHING, by Max Lucado (Thomas Nelson)

PAPERBACK

1. IT (movie tie-in), by Stephen King (Scribner)

2. ADULTOLESCENCE, by Gabbie Hanna (Keywords)

3. THE FIX, by David Baldacci (Grand Central)

4. THE WOMAN IN CABIN 10, by Ruth Ware (Scout)

5. 7 LESSONS FROM HEAVEN, by Mary C. Neal (Convergent)

6. LILAC GIRLS, by Martha Hall Kelly (Ballantine)

7. TWO BY TWO, by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central)

8. THE COUPLE NEXT DOOR, by Shari Lapena (Penguin Books)

9. THE OFFICIAL SAT STUDY GUIDE, 2018 ed. (College Board)

10. THE DISNEY DREAMS COLLECTION COLORING BOOK, by Thomas Kinkade (Andrews McMeel)